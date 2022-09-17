Slot booking system to be launched for faster export at Hili border

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration will launch a slot booking system for faster export trading through the Indo-Bangladesh border at Hili, District Magistrate Bijin Krishna, said on Friday.

According to Krishna, usually the exporters have to wait for a long time with their goods at the border. The new system will solve this issue.

According to an administrative official, the exporters can book their slots for the goods through a particular website. "The exporters have to log onto the website first and put the data regarding their goods, vehicles, among other things for the booking. A particular number of vehicles carrying goods for exports will be released through the Hili border for Bangladesh daily," the official said. "It has been decided that a particular vehicle will have to pay around Rs 10,000 for the slot booking. There is no need for any extra charge, including the parking charge, once the slot booking charge is cleared," he said.