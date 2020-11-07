Slight improvement in actor's condition

Kolkata: The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved a bit on certain parameters on Saturday. However, his neurological function is around 10 on Glasgow coma scale, more or less the same as it had been in the past couple of days.

"His neurological condition is still the same. The lung function is good and he is on minimal ventilator support. Liver function is also fine. The hemoglobin level of the actor is stable while platelet is now more than a lakh. The actor had no fever for 48 hours. Antibiotics have been stopped. Kidney function has taken a toll as some of the medicines were not kidney-friendly. He is maintaining urine output. We have to get rid of extra fluid. He would be on alternate dialysis," a senior doctor of the medical board said.

He also said that the doctors have decided to conduct plasmapheresis on the patient and consent has been taken from the actor's family.

The medical board would take the final decision on Monday. Tracheostomy is likely to be carried out on the actor on Monday.