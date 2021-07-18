Sleuths visit Suvendu's house in Contai; reconstruct crime scene

Kolkata: A team of CID officers visited the house of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari —"Shantikunj"— at Contai in East Midnapore and conducted videography of the garage in connection with the probe into the mysterious death of his former security personnel Suvabrata Chakraborty.



Chakraborty shot himself dead in 2018. There were four officers in the CID's team that visited the place. They also reconstructed the plot at the garage along with two of the then security personnel.

A sketch map of the place has also been prepared.

The CID officers were also found speaking to Dibyendu Adhikari brother of the Leader of the Opposition.

It needs mention that CID also interrogated colleagues of Chakraborty on Thursday.

The investigating officers reached the district police lines at Maniktala in Tamluk and interrogated the police personnel who were then part of Suvendu's security team.

Soon after taking over the probe, CID officers interacted with Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty and the victim's brother and father.

The CID officers had also visited the police barrack, where his body was found on October 13 in 2018, adjacent to Suvendu's house on Wednesday. They had also taken photographs of the room where Chakraborty used to stay.

The investigating officers also went to the Contai police station before visiting the police barrack and spoke to the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) in this connection. Sources said that the CID officers were initially restricted from entering the house by central force personnel when they had visited the place on Wednesday. Later, Dibyendu Adhikari arrived at the spot and intervened.

The CID had taken over the investigation on July 13. During interaction with the police, Chakraborty's wife reportedly told them that it was on October 13 in 2018 morning when she had received a call from her husband who had told her that he was getting ready to start for his home in Mahisadal.

But, later her brother-in-law's wife called her up and stated that Chakraborty was hospitalised as had shot himself with his service pistol.

Suparna also claimed that Adhikari had taken the initiative to shift her husband to a private hospital in Kolkata but the ambulance came late.

Chakraborty succumbed to his injuries the next day.