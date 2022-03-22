Slain TMC councillor's wife gets security cover

KOLKATA: Slain TMC's Panihati councillor Anupam Dutta's wife Minakshi Dutta has been given two police personnel for her security. Dutta was shot dead on March 13.



On Monday the decision was finalised and two police personnel of Barrackpore City Police were deputed at her house. They will be protecting her. On Saturday Minakshi had met Commissioner of Barrackpore City Police, Manoj Kumar Verma and had appealed for security cover. Cops have arrested the shooter of the MLA Sambhu Pandit and came to know that a contract was given by Sanjib Pandit, a contractor of Panihati municipality. Police are searching for others involved in the crime.