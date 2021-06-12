Slain gangsters may have Pak connect: Cops

KOLKATA: In a major breakthrough, police have learnt that slain gangsters — Jaipal Bhuller and Jaspreet Singh — used to receive monetary support and drugs from a terror outfit to keep the situation of the country unstable. Suspecting their Pakistan connection, a probe is being carried out.



Both these dreaded criminals from Punjab were gunned down in an encounter with the STF of the West Bengal Police at Sukhobrishti housing complex in New Town on Wednesday.

Sources informed that from 201 flat of B block in Sukhobrishti — where the criminals were residing — cops found a packet with an address of Karachi written on it. Police also found several SIM cards, used for making international calls. The duo and their other accomplices were known international drug smugglers. The information was reportedly confirmed by the Punjab Police as well. The investigation conducted by the police so far revealed that Jaipal and Jaspreet had used the SIM card which was picked up from Pingla in West Midnapore.

It was further found that the SIM card was registered in the name of a person named Akash. The duo had used the SIM to place orders for food delivery. Also, Bharat Kumar — who was posing as Sumit Kumar — had called the broker using the same SIM card. Though it is suspected that the SIM cards were bought using fake identity proofs, cops are trying to find if the person named Akash exists.

On Friday, cops interrogated the flat owner Akbar Ali at the techno city police station. According to sources, Ali claimed that he was unaware of who was taking his flat on rent as the broker Sushanta Saha used to deal with it.

Meanwhile, family members of Jaipal and Jaspreet have arrived in the city to take the bodies to Punjab for last rites. But due to some necessary protocols, the handing over process may take some time. On Friday evening, the bodies were identified by their relatives.

Director General of the state police Virendra on Friday met the officials of the Special Task Force and praised their activeness to counter anti-social elements. Commenting on the police achievement as a big success, he thanked the officials for their prompt action.