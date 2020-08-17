Skywalk set to come up at Ruby crossing

Kolkata: In a bid to stop pedestrians from crossing over by foot in the busy Ruby connector on EM Bypass, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will come up a 5.5 m skywalk at the Ruby crossing.



The skywalk will be an integral part of an elevated corridor that includes a six lane flyover from VIP Bazaar to Kalikapur (Metro Cash and Carry ).

"RITES has been engaged to prepare a DPR for the complete project. The skywalk will be connected to the entry and exit gates of the Hemanta Mukherjee metro station at the Ruby crossing. It will be constructed in a manner to ensure that pedestrians do not have to use the road space for crossing over at this busy intersection," said a senior official of KMDA.

The DPR is expected to be complete by the end of this year. KMDA has already paid Rs 7.5 crores to RITES for making the DPR. The Ruby crossing is one of the most busiest intersections in the city. The pedestrian flow is expected to increase further with the Metro Railway authorities planning to commission the first phase of Garia – Airport metro project from Garia to Ruby crossing by the end of 2021.As per plans of KMDA, the flyover will come up on either side of the New-Garia-Airport metro viaduct.

The length of the south bound flank from VIP Bazaar to Metro Cash and Carry will be a little over 3km while the north bound flank that will go a little beyond VIP Bazaar will be nearly 4 km. "Mobility on EM Bypass is expected to go up with the construction of the flyover. Travel time from Garia to Airport and vice versa will also be reduced," said the KMDA official.

KMDA has joined up with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for constructing a 800 m ramp near Avisikhta crossing to allow access of vehicles towards Jadavpur.

A metro pier of the elevated metro project has come in the way of constructing the ramp. Plans are being made on working out an alternative way of constructing the ramp without razing the pier.