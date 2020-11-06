Skyrocketing prices of potatoes, onions: Mamata to write to PM

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the Centre for an abnormal hike in prices of potatoes and onions after the amendment in the Essential Commodities Act, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to withdraw the "anti-people" law that has strengthened the hands of hoarders and left no power with the state governments in taking any action to check the skyrocketing prices of the essential goods.



Banerjee has also made a scathing attack on Union Home minister Amit Shah, without naming him, in this connection. Speaking in Hindi, Banerjee said: "You all are asking people to oust Mamata Banerjee. But my question is who will oust you all as the prices of potatoes are going up abnormally? Who will shoulder responsibility for the skyrocketing prices of the kitchen staples?"

Stating that neither the Centre is taking any step to control the prices nor the state is left with any power, she further added: "There is Covid on one hand and the anti-people laws of the Centre that was passed even without proper voting. No one knows why they have amended the Essential Commodities Act out of nothing. People are now feeling the heat."

She said: "It will be useless to blame us as all powers in this regard have been taken away from us by amending the Essential Commodities Act that has strengthened the hands of hoarders."

The Chief Minister further added that she will be writing to the Prime Minister requesting him to withdraw the anti-people's law, urging him either to check the prices of essential commodities or to allow the state governments to take steps.

Before the amendment, the Bengal government used to hold monthly meetings to keep a check on the prices of essential commodities. Potatoes and onions were sold at subsidised rates from Sufal Bangla stalls.

Considering this to be a matter of serious concern, she directed all concerned officers including that of the Enforcement Branch to take measures to check hoarding. The state government has issued the West Bengal Onion (Storage Control) Order on Wednesday empowering enforcement authorities to continue with anti-hoarding drives across the state without any delay.