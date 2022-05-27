SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021: State tops edu sector in India

kolkata: West Bengal has topped in the Education sector nationally in the 'SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021'. The 'Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education' will be conferred to West Bengal on June 18, at New Delhi as a part of 'India Governance Forum'.



"I am happy to announce that West Bengal has topped in the Education sector nationally in the 'SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021. The 'Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education' will be conferred to West Bengal on 18 June 2022 at New Delhi as a part of 'India Governance Forum'. My congratulations and best wishes to the team Education West Bengal," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has introduced several schemes for boosting the education sector in Bengal. Schemes like Kanyashree, Sikshashree, Sabuj Sathi, Students' Credit Card have resulted in progress in higher education among the students.

The dropout rate particularly among the girls has witnessed a significant dip.Earlier, various departments of the state government bagged SKOCH awards. Even during the pandemic period, several departments in Bengal got this award for good performance.

"Bengal has been acknowledged among the very best in the education sector. The credit should go to our Chief Minister as she has ushered in a major infrastructure development in the education sector. The award is a reflection of this," state Education minister Bratya Basu said.