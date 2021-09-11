Skill competition: 22 youths felicitated

KOLKATA: Twenty youths were felicitated on Friday at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre for securing first and second positions in a skill competition organised by the Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PSSD) along with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).



Technical Education, Training and Skill Development minister Humayun Kabir along with Law minister Moloy Ghatak, Water Resources and Development minister Manas Bhunia, Public Health Engineering minister Pulak Roy and Education minister Bratya Basu handed over the certificates and medals along with cheques to the youths.

The competition was organised with a view to take part in the World Skills competition, which would take place in Sanghai during 2022. To reach the Sanghai platform, the competitors will have to take part in the regional and national competitions.

"We believe that the youths are capable of building a nation. We have been training these youths so that they can overcome the hurdles to qualify for the national-level competition. We are planning for the aptitude development," Kabir said. He also informed that at present the department has changed the syllabus of technical education according to the demands of the industry.