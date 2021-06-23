Skeleton found on roof of old building of Kolkata Port Trust

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed at the headquarters of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, Kolkata after a skeleton was found on the roof of an old building which was once used as a pump house.



According to sources, the building had been lying abandoned since the past 20 years. But, recently the Port Trust authority decided to renovate the building and turn it into a warehouse so that construction materials can be kept there.

The authorized contractor of the Port Trust was given the work for the restoration of the building.

On Tuesday morning when the labourers of the contractor's organisation visited the building to commence initial work they found no staircase to reach the rooftop, hence they used a ladder.

When some of them went to the roof, they saw some bones and a skeleton. Immediately, the information was conveyed to the Port Trust authority and North Port police station.

Cops went to the spot and recovered the skeleton. Later, cops from the homicide section of the Detective Department also visited the spot for inquiry.

Police are trying to find out how the skeleton reached the rooftop as there is no staircase to reach the roof. On Tuesday, the laborers used a ladder.

The bones have been sent to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for its autopsy examination.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard at the North Port police station. Cops suspect that the person whose skeleton had been found was murdered and the body was dumped there.