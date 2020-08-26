SJDA to dismantle illegal structures in Siliguri market

Darjeeling: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) will soon be serving eviction notices to illegal structures that have mushroomed in Bidhan Market in Siliguri. A thorough revamping of the market is also on the anvil.



On the 17th August the SJDA authorities had held a meeting with the traders association of the Bidhan Market on the issue of illegal construction.

"They had requested us for seven days time and assured us that the illegal structures will be removed. The deadline expired on Monday. They have not dismantled the illegal structures nor have they got back to us" stated Bijoy Chandra Barman, Chairman, SJDA.

Barman along with other SJDA, district administration and police officials visited the Bidhan Market area on Tuesday. "We have already earmarked 9 such illegal structures along with others. We will have a SJDA meeting soon, serve eviction notices and take legal actions against the occupiers" stated Barman.

He stated that the SJDA has plans of a thorough revamp of the market. The plan includes phase wise revamping, construction of buildings, parking lots and public toilets. At present there are around 3000 shops and stalls in the Bidhan Market, considered as the largest market in North Bengal.

Under tourism Minister Goutam Deb illegal shops had earlier been dismantled. "We will not allow any illegal construction in the market. Taking advantage of the pandemic induced lockdown many such structures have mushroomed" stated Deb.

He further stated that with the TMC led Government coming to power in 2011, the North Bengal Development Department in the first meeting had adopted a resolution of a phase wise revamping of the Bidhan Market. Rs. 50 crores had been sanctioned for the first phase.

Owing to the non cooperation from the shopkeepers and traders the funds could not be utilised.