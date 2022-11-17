SJDA & SMC discuss a 20-point proposal for infra dev of Siliguri

darjeeling: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) will work in close coordination with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to ensure detailed and planned development in Siliguri.



"Siliguri is the gateway to the North East. It is the second most important city after Kolkata and is fast expanding. The detailed and planned development is a priority. For this the SMC and SJDA have to work in closed coordination," stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, SMC.

Officials of SMC had a meeting with SJDA on Wednesday. "We discussed 20 important points. Mayor Gautam Deb has given some very important proposals at a cost of Rs. 7 crore for execution. We have already completed the priority-based projects at a cost of Rs. 5 crore. Projects worth Rs. 8 crore are ongoing," stated Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman, SJDA. The Chairman stated that there is a need for installing updated CCTV cameras throughout Siliguri. "In the past also we had installed thousands of CCTV cameras throughout Siliguri. However, with more advanced technology coming in, we have decided to install the advanced ones. We will also give some agency the job of maintenance of the cameras for 5 years," stated Chakraborty. He further stated that Siliguri needs multilevel parking spaces.

"We have approached the SMC for land. Already the Mayor has identified 5 lands. The SJDA will build two or three parking lots with 500 to 1000 vehicles fitting in each," added Chakraborty.

S. Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling also proposed a separate bus terminus for the big long-distance buses. "The SJDA will build a separate bus terminus at Paribahannagar. We will also come up with a vehicle stand at Noukaghat in Jalpaiguri," stated the Chairman of the civic body.

Gautam Deb stated that there will be a coordination meeting between the SMC and SJDA once every month along with a joint survey of projects.

"The Bidhan Market has been handed over to the SJDA. If we can sit together in a meeting along with the Traders Association (Byabsai Samity,) the main stakeholder and chalk out a perfect renovation plan," said Deb.

Once the renovated Bidhan Market is commissioned many of Siliguri's problems will be resolved," added Deb, while talking about the plans.