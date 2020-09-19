'Six minute walk test' for Covid patients

Kolkata: The state government directed the authorities to undertake "a six minutes walk test" in a medically supervised condition to predict silent hypoxia in Covid patients for early intervention to ensure better treatment.



The time for the "walk test" will be three minutes for people above 60 years of age. It has also been allowed to conduct the test on patients at safe homes.

In this connection the state Health and Family Welfare department has issued an advisor on protocol management for Covid patients on September 15. The advisory stated that "a six minutes walk test (three minutes for above 60years of age) in a medically supervised condition should be an allowable test to predict silent hypoxia in Safe homes and early intervention on the basis of that can be taken".

According to the experts, the test will help doctors to understand whether a Covid patient is suffering from breathing trouble. Doctors will take subsequent steps if the patient is found panting while taking the "six minutes walk test" besides checking the person's oxygen level using pulse oximeters. It will also help in taking steps to take proactive steps before the health condition of any Covid patient staying at safe homes gets deteriorated.

The advisory has also mentioned that oxygen saturation of Covid positive patients should be monitored by pulse oximeters on a regular basis at least thrice a day during home isolation or while admitted in safe home or Covid wards. Doctors have to look into oxygen saturation, pulse rate and respiratory rate to avoid silent hypoxemia. "ABG analysis must be done in wards if hypoxemia is suspected".

The state government has created a mammoth infrastructure to fight against Covid and a team of experts has been set up to advise necessary steps to provide better treatment to Covid patients.