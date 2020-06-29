Six killed in lightning strikes in state; MeT predicts more rains

Kolkata/Darjeeling: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that heavy rainfall will continue in various North Bengal districts while in South Bengal districts the weather condition may improve from



Monday.

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri.

Various South Bengal districts have witnessed thundershower and lightning in the past 48 hours.

As many as six persons including two women have died after being struck by lightning in South Bengal since Saturday. All the victims are from Murshidabad district. Among the deceased three are from Sagardighi. They have been identified as Sibnath Mahato (55), Samir Mondal (31) and Bharati Mondal (34).

In a separate incident Intiaz Alam (18), Motichad Ali (35) and Shefali Seikh (35) died after being struck by lightning at Bharatpur area of the same district.

All the victims were returning home on Saturday evening after working in the field. The districts like Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and West Midnapore also received scattered rainfall on Sunday.

Few days ago around 125 persons were killed in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh after they were struck by lightning. A strong wind measuring around 80 km per hour swept across the city and other South Bengal districts on Saturday evening along with rainfall.

Meanwhile, an incessant rain in the past few days triggered a huge flash flood in North Sikkim. Though there is no report of any loss of life, there has been huge loss of property.

"The flash floods occurred at Passingdang, Upper Dzongu, North Sikkim on 27th June at 6 pm. Widespread damages to houses and public property has been reported," stated Tenzing T Kaleon, District Magistrate, North district, Sikkim.

An old hostel of Passindang Sec School has been totally damaged. No casualties were reported. Civilians were evacuated on time added the district magistrate.

"Total 19 houses have been damaged in the flash flood. 35 families have been evacuated to the Passingdang PHE house. The affected families have been provided with ration and relief material by the District Administration," added the DM.

Major parts of North Sikkim remained cut off with multiple landslides blocking all major thoroughfares. Work is going on in a war footing to clear the debris and reopen the roads. A flood like situation is steadily arising in neighbouring Assam too.

Mangan in North Sikkim recorded 125.0 mm rainfall; Gyalsing in West Sikkim recorded 108.2mm in the last 24 hours.

In Bengal Darjeeling recorded 069.0mm; Gajoldoba 087.4mm; Jhallong 83.3mm; Alipurduar 073.4mm,

Chepan 104.0mm and Barobhosha recorded 0.76.2mm of rainfall.