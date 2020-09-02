Six Covid cured patients test +ve again

Kolkata: Six persons in Baishnabghata Patuli area under ward 109 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have tested Covid positive for the second time within a span of one month or a little



more.

Two of the persons are symptomatic while four of them are asymptomatic.

"All these persons had earlier tested Covid positive and were in home quarantine.

After ending their respective quarantine period as per advice of the doctor their reports had come as negative. Most of

them underwent tests for the second time recently after their office asked them to furnish fresh Covid negative certificates. Now they have

tested positive again," said Bappaditya Dasgupta, ward co-ordinator.

Three of these people are residents of Rabindra Pally and the rest live in Achena Park, New Raipur and S.P.D Block respectively.

Ward 109 some time back had as many as 13 containment zones with positive cases soaring upto 471.