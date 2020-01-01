Six arrested for beating youth to death in Howrah

Kolkata: Six persons were arrested by the personnel of Belur police station, for allegedly beating a youth to death on December 31 in Howrah.



According to sources, during New Year's Eve, a group of youths had organised a dinner party at a vacant plot located on Lala Babu Shaire Road. Two more groups had also arranged parties beside them.

While the parties were going on, the members of two groups suddenly got involved in an altercation over some dispute, regarding the area of their party.

While the altercation was going on, two group members started pushing each other at around 1 am. Within minutes, each of them started beating one another.

Among them, the deceased identified as Debasis Halder (37), saw his uncle Sanat Halder getting beaten up by the opponent party.

When he tried to save Sanat, approximately 10-15 persons surrounded him and started beating him. Despite Debasis falling unconscious, the accused persons kept on beating him.

After a few minutes, the accused persons fled the spot. Other members of Debasis's group rushed him to T L Jaiswal Hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Later, a complaint was registered in Belur police station. On Wednesday, police arrested six persons identified as Soumyajit Barui, Binay Kumar Shaw, Abhishek Shaw, Sridhar Parida, Anirban Sen and Debabrata Sen of Daspara in Belur, in connection with the case.

Police are probing the case to find out whether the incident happened due to a sudden altercation or if any prior rivalry was there.