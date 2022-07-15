'Situation wasn't this bad even during British rule, BJP runs country like personal fiefdom'

KOLKATA: Claiming that the condition prevailing in the country was worse than the emergency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP for banning terms like ashamed, abused, snoopgate and corrupt in both houses of the Parliament, and said the people of the country had more freedom during the British period than under the present saffron party regime.



Speaking to reporters, Abhishek questioned the need for convening a Parliament session if the opposition is not allowed to express their views. "It is shameful that words such as 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt' can't be used while pointing to the government's failures. MPs speak in Parliament on behalf of the people. This is autocratic. The situation was not so bad even during British rule," he said.

"It is the Speaker of Lok Sabha who decides which terms should be expunged from the proceedings of the House, but now Lok Sabha members, who are elected by people, will have to follow the diktats of the BJP. Nothing could be more unfortunate," he added.

"What is the use of convening a Parliament session or even having the Parliament, if the government decides what we will speak and how we will speak? They want to decide on what we will wear, what we will do, and how we will speak. They are running the country like a personal fiefdom," he added.

Banerjee said it was unfortunate that even the President of the country was not invited when the newly built Ashoka Pillar was inaugurated by the Prime Minister. "BJP thinks the whole country is their property and they are running the country in the most dictatorial manner," he said.

"More than how the lions looks, I feel the President of the country should have unveiled it. It is an insult to the President. They claim they have made a person from the scheduled castes community the President, but don't respect the chair," he said. Taking on the BJP over its claim that many TMC lawmakers would vote for NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu, Banerjee said if his party opens its doors, the opposition party will cease to exist in West Bengal.

TMC national general secretary said he would go to every block in the state to tell people about the admission of Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Mazumdar that Centre was not releasing the funds that are due to the state.

On the serving of notice to Malay Ghatak by the ED, Abhishek said: "Notices are sent just to scare these leaders but the Central agency is not touching Suvendu Adhikari against whom Saradha owner Sudipta Sen had alleged that he had given money to him."

Abhishek visited Central Park on Thursday afternoon to oversee the arrangements where party workers and leaders, who would come to attend July 21 meeting from Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, will be put up.

Those who will come from Murshidabad and other districts will be put up at Gitanjali stadium.

Abhishek said strict Covid protocol would be maintained and all those, who will come to attend the rally, will be given hand sanitisers and masks. He said there was tremendous enthusiasm among party workers and leaders over July 21 rally.

"We are all waiting to hear from Mamata Banerjee anxiously and translate her dreams to actions," he maintained.