Situation tense in Matigara over death of man in police custody
Darjeeling: Situation remained tense in Matigara, Siliguri, since Wednesday night over the death of a person in police custody.
Demonstrations, thana gherao and roadblocks were staged after the incident and continued throughout Thursday.
On Wednesday afternoon, police had arrested one Bechan Rai (50) from Thakkar area of Matigara for selling illicit liquor. He was subsequently taken to Matigara police station. Later in the evening, his family members received information from the police station that Rai was sick and had been taken to Matigara Block Hospital, where he was declared dead. With news of his death, his family members and local residents staged demonstrations outside the Matigara police station. Late at night, after several rounds of talk, police managed to pacify the protesters and the gherao was lifted.
On Thursday morning, the situation turned tense again. "My father was beaten and tortured. We demand a high-level inquiry. The police personnel involved have to be punished," demanded Rahul Rai, son of the deceased. An inquiry was initiated under a magistrate who ordered that the body be sent for post-mortem from the Matigara Block Hospital to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.
However, the ambulance in which the body was being taken for post-mortem was stopped by the agitators in front of the police station. Local residents also joined in and squatted on the road, setting up roadblocks.
A large police contingent along with RAF was deployed soon. Police top brass also arrived at the Matigara police station. Police later managed to convince the agitators and the body was sent for post-mortem.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
85-year-old woman burnt to death inside own house27 Feb 2020 6:02 PM GMT
Tense calm after the storm27 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Transfer of HC judge Muralidhar: Centre calls it 'routine',...27 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Day after 24 hours' deadline, HC gives 4 weeks to Centre to...27 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of violence victims27 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT