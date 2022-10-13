'Situation improving in Siliguri Municipal area'

Darjeeling: The dengue situation is steadily improving in Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area. Given the present trend, in the next two weeks the situation will be much better remarked Dr. Sushanta Roy, OSD (Public Health) in-charge of North Bengal.



Dr. Roy held a review meeting with health officials at Uttarkanya, the mini-secretariat in Siliguri on Wednesday.

The OSD stated: "The situation is steadily improving in the Siliguri Municipal area. Last week, there were 348 cases reported. This week, the number has come down to 282. The total number of cases in September in the SMC area was 828. In October, till now the number of cases reported is 321."

About 500 persons will be recruited for one month as Vector Control Force to visit door-to-door.

"We have conducted a field visit. There are some wards, including ward number 5, that need special attention. We have increased the number of doctors in that ward," stated Dr. Roy.

"Though the Municipality has been doing a commendable job, in some places we found that people were throwing plastic in drains leading to clogging and mosquitoes were breeding in those drains," he added.

The OSD stated that the team was keeping a strict tab on private nursing homes also. "We have had a meeting with private hospitals just before Pujas. We have asked them to strictly adhere to the government protocols. 5 private hospitals have been served show cause notices for flouting norms. We will have a review meeting with private hospitals on October 15 again," stated Dr. Roy.