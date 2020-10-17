Sitting CPI(M) MLA joins Trinamool

Kolkata: Rafikul Islam, sitting CPI(M) MLA from Basirhat North joined Trinamool Congress at a function at Trinamool Bhavan on



Friday.

Islam who was a Trinamool Congress leader had joined CPI(M) before 2016 Assembly election and was elected from Basirhat North seat. He said: "I joined the CPI(M) because of some differences with the leaders of Trinamool. But later I realised that Didi is the only hope in the fight against the BJP."Babu Nand Prasad, BSP state general secretary joined Trinamool Congress on Friday. He was associated with BSP for the past 6 years.

Trinamool Congress leaders Jyotipriyo Mallick, Aroop Biswas, Sadhan Pandey and Nirmal Ghosh handed over the party flags to them and welcomed them to the party.