Sitalkuchi firing: HC asks state & Centre to file affidavits

kolkata: Ahead of bypolls in the state, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked both the Centre and the state governments to submit affidavits in connection to the firing incident at Sitalkuchi during the last state Assembly polls.



The next hearing in the case is in November. The court sought affidavits after two new PILs had been filed in connection to the incident.

The division bench hearing the PILs has asked the state to furnish details about the progress in CID investigation into the matter. The court has also sought reply from the Centre with regards to the allegation of firing against CISF personnel.

On April 10, CISF personnel fired several rounds near booth 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar where four persons died. Earlier, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had summoned six CISF personnel in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident.

Public Interest Litigations (PIL) were filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking punishment for those responsible for the firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

The pleas also sought compensation for the kin of the victims, immediate probe into the incident, etc.