Sitalkuchi firing: Ex-SP Cooch Behar summoned

Kolkata: Former Superintendent of Police (SP), Cooch Behar, Debasish Dhar has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident.



Dhar was earlier removed from the post of SP, Cooch Behar and placed under suspension. He has been asked to appear before the SIT members on June 18 morning at Bhavani Bhavan.

On April 10, CISF personnel fired several rounds near booth 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar where four persons died. After the incident Dhar had stated that the CISF personnel had fired in self-defence as the mob tried to snatch away their arms.

The investigation was later handed over to the CID and a SIT was formed. Few days ago the ballistic experts of the CID forensic wing examined some bullet signs on the door and blackboard of the school where the booth was located. Later they informed the SIT that the bullets were fired from rifles. Meanwhile, CID officials are mulling to take steps against the CISF personnel who did not appeared for questioning despite the SIT summoning them multiple times.