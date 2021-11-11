Sitalkuchi firing: CISF personnel didn't appear for interview: CID tells HC

KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID on Thursday claimed before the Calcutta High Court that six CISF personnel have not appeared for

interview despite notices in connection with firing by the central force in Cooch Behar district on a polling day during assembly elections earlier this year, in which four persons died.

In a report, the CID said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have requested that they be

examined through the virtual mode in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Four persons were killed as CISF opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals near a booth in Sitalkuchi during the fourth phase of polling on April 10.

The assembly election was held in eight phases.

The report, filed by the district detective inspector of Cooch Behar before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj, said

the investigation is pending for re-examination of the six CISF personnel.