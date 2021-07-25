Sitalkuchi firing: CID summons six jawans of Central Forces

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had summoned six jawans of Central Forces in connection with Sitalkuchi firing.



According to sources, CID had sent a notice to them to appear at Bhabani Bhavan between August 2 and August 3.

On April 10, CISF personnel fired several rounds near booth 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar where four persons died.

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CID had interrogated the former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cooch Behar, Debasish Dhar for the second time in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident.

After the incident Dhar had stated that the CISF personnel had fired in self-defence as the mob tried to snatch away their arms. Last month Dhar was grilled by the CID but he failed to satisfy the sleuths with his answers.