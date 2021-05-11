Sitalkuchi firing case: CID summons CISF personnel

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) summoned CISF jawans in connection with the firing incident that took place at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on April 10. The summon was sent to the Inspector General (IG) of the CISF asking the six CISF personnel including four Constables, an Inspector and a Deputy Commandant to appear before the CID sleuths on Tuesday.



According to sources, after CID took over the investigation of the case, the investigating officer of the case was also summoned. Later, the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Mathabhanga police station appeared before the CID officials on Monday. Sources claimed that he was asked about the information he had received on April 10 and what actions he had taken to resolve the matter.

Though a request was made on behalf of the CISF to conduct the questioning virtually, investigating officials dismissed it. The CISF personnel have been asked to appear physically at the Bhabani.

The CISF personnel, who had been summoned, were on Quick Response Team (QRT) duty at booth number 126 at Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi on April 10. It may be mentioned that after the incident took place, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cooch Behar, Debasish Dhar had claimed that the CISF personnel fired in self-defense as a violent mob tried to snatch away their weapons. After the autopsy was conducted, the bullet injuries were found on the upper portion of the bodies, indicating that CISF personnel did not fire on the legs.