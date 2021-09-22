Sitalkuchi: Court summons 6 CISF jawans

Kolkata: The Cooch Behar court issued summons against six CISF jawans in connection with the incident of firing that killed four people on the day of election in Sitalkuchi.



The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had taken up the case and directed the CISF jawans to turn up for questioning. Court has issued summons, as they did not turn up before the investigation agency, and directed them to appear before the Court on November 16.

It needs mention that the CID had summoned six jawans of the Central Force. On one occasion, CID had sent a notice urging them to appear at its headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan in the first week of August.

The incident at Sitalkuchi took place on April 10 when CISF personnel fired several rounds near booth 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar killing four people. The CID set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and interrogated the then Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cooch Behar Debasish Dhar in this connection. He was interrogated twice in this connection.

The Central Forces, after the incident, had claimed open firing in self-defence when a mob had attacked them and attempted to take away their arms.