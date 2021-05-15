Sitalkuchi case: CID summons six CISF personnel again

KOLKATA: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has again summoned six CISF personnel in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident.



Earlier, the CID had summoned the CISF personnel but none of them appeared. Initially, the Central agency requested for holding a video conferencing. But, the request was turned down by the investigating authority.

According to CID officials, the six CISF personnel were asked to appear in the last week of May. But, not more than one CISF personnel will be allowed to appear on a single day.

Earlier, a summon was sent to the Inspector General (IG) of the CISF asking the six CISF personnel, including four Constables and two officers to appear before CID officers.

Later, investigating officers nurtured the legal aspects and again sent a summon on Friday. Meanwhile, CID has questioned the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Mathabhanga police station, investigating officer of the case and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Mathabhanga, in the past few days.