Sitalkuchi case: CID seizes ex-SP's mobile

kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seized the personal mobile phone of former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cooch Behar, Debasish Dhar who was interrogated earlier in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident.



According to sources, during interrogation Dhar had claimed that he forgot to inform the Election Commission about the incident of firing and CISF personnel leaving the polling booth. But, he reportedly informed the Director General of Police and Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order about the incident. Also a major discrepancy in the procedure was spotted by the CID officials as only FIR was registered when two incidents of firing had taken place on April 10.

In the first incident, CISF personnel fired a few rounds in the air around 150 meters away from the booth. In the second incident, CISF personnel who were part of the Quick Response Team (QRT) fired several rounds which killed four innocent villagers.

Dhar reportedly told the SIT members that he thought that both the incidents were of firing and CISF was involved and only one FIR is sufficient for the investigation.

Dhar further informed that on April 12 he went to the incident spot in the evening, but failed to continue with the investigation as it turned dark.

CID officials asked him why he did not go to the spot in the morning. The suspended IPS officer failed to answer. Dhar also told the SIT that he did not call for a report from the IC Mathabhanga or the SDPO, Mathabhanga. When Dhar was asked about how he briefed the media after the incident, the suspended IPS reportedly replied that his statement was completely based on versions of the CISF personnel.