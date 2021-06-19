SIT sleuths quiz ex-SP of Cooch Behar

KOLKATA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated the former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cooch Behar, Debasish Dhar on Friday in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident.



On April 10, CISF personnel fired several rounds near booth 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar where four persons died. After the incident, Dhar had stated that the CISF personnel had fired in self-defense as the mob tried to snatch away their arms.

On Friday, Dhar was asked how and when he came to know about the incident. The former SP was also asked on what basis he had stated that CISF personnel fired for self defense.

Sources informed that the statement of Dhar would be compared with the statements of the investigating officer, Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Mathabhanga police station and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Mathabhanga who were interrogated earlier.

A few days back, the ballistic experts of the CID forensic wing examined some bullet signs on the door and blackboard of the school where the booth was located. Later, they informed the SIT that the bullets were fired from rifles.