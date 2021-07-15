SIT formed to probe TMC leader's murder case

KOLKATA: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for the investigation into the murder case of East Burdwan Trinamool Congress leader Ashim Das.



The six-member team will be led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhruba Das. The other members of the team are Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Katwa, Koushik Basak, OC of the Special Operation Group (SOG), Inspectors-in-Charge (IC) of Mongalkote, Khandaghosh and Jamalpur police station.

Das was shot dead on Monday evening when he was returning home riding his motorcycle from Kasemnagar. Someone called Das while he was riding his motorcycle. As soon as he stopped, Das was shot on his chest. Police suspect that the murder may have been committed by a contract killer as only one bullet was fired.

However, till Wednesday night no one has been arrested. Around five persons have been interrogated so far.