Sisir Adhikari denies joining BJP

Kolkata: Sisir Adhikari, veteran Trinamool Congress leader and party's Lok Sabha MP has categorically denied the news that his son Suvendu, state Transport minister is joining the BJP.



The news that Suvendu Adhikari is joining the BJP is being circulated in some social media for the past few days. Some one has even projected him as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate.

It may be mentioned that some social media had projected Swami Kripakarananda, a monk of the Ramakrishna Mission as the CM's candidate and even Saurav Ganguly, the former Indian skipper. Condemning the news RKM's Genral Secretary had stated that the "news was baseless."

It may be mentioned that Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national secretary had categorically stated on Sunday that the party will fight without any chief ministerial candidate in 2021 Assembly election. When contacted Sisir Adhikari said: "I do not understand why does social media circulate such baseless news. Suvendu is a useful member of Trinamool Congress and why should he leave the party," he said adding, "Why are you asking me? You should ask them who are circulating such baseless news."

Meanwhile, as reported, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sent fresh notices to Subhendu Ashikari, Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Aparupa Poddar, Sougata Roy, and a suspended IPS officer SMH Mirza, in connection with the Narada sting operation in 2016. However, political experts feel that the move is a political one.