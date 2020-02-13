Sinthee PS death: Statement of prime witness recorded in court
Kolkata: The Magistrate on Thursday recorded the statement of prime witness Asura Bibi at Sealdah Court, in connection with the death of Raj Kumar Shaw at Sinthee police station.
The statement was recorded for around three and a half hours. It may be mentioned that Bibi claimed that she had seen policemen beating up the victim that allegedly led to the death of 53-year-old Shaw.
Her statement was recorded as a part of the judicial inquiry which has been initiated in connection with the incident, after a complaint was lodged against police.
Bibi, who stays in a nearby night shelter, had earlier claimed that she had witnessed the entire incident. But the mystery had deepened when she went missing on Tuesday. She was later found in one of her relatives' house. She had alleged that she was beaten up by the police as well.
Meanwhile, officers of the Homicide section of the city police's Detective Department took statement of the victim's brother Rakesh Shaw on Thursday.
