Sinthee PS death: Family of deceased moves HC

Kolkata: The family members of the deceased identified as Raj Kumar Shaw (53), who on Monday died inside the Sinthee police station lodged a complaint against three police officials.



The family also moved the Calcutta High Court seeking justice following which police has been instructed to submit a report by February 25.

According to sources, following Raj Kumar's death, his family members and friends became angry and agitated inside Sinthee police station.

Later, the brother of Raj Kumar identified as Rakesh Shaw lodged a complaint against three police officials including the sergeant of Sinthee police station.

Later on the basis of the complaint, a case has been initiated against the accused police officers on charges of public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, voluntarily causing hurt

to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property, wrongful confinement to extort confession, or compel restoration of property and common intention.

Sources informed that the three accused police officials will face departmental inquiry soon.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday autopsy of Raj Kumar was done in presence of a magistrate at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Also, Shaw's family has moved the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday following which the Division Bench of Chief Justice instructed police to submit a detailed report by February 25.

On Monday police personnel of Sinthee police station detained a woman on suspicion of theft.

During interrogation, she reportedly confessed that she had handed over the stolen articles to Raj Kumar who was a scrap vendor. Following her statement, he was detained and taken to the police station at around 12 pm.

It has been alleged that during interrogation, Raj Kumar was beaten up by a police personnel following which he became unconscious and fell down on the floor. He was immediately rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead.