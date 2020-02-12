Sinthee PS death: Family members seek CM's intervention

Kolkata: The family members of the deceased identified as Raj Kumar Shaw (53), who on Monday died inside Sinthee police station, has sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention for stringent action against the accused police officials.



Meanwhile, mystery cropped up over the rag-picker identified as Asura Bibi who went missing since Tuesday. Bibi had allegedly seen the policemen beating Raj Kumar. Later on Wednesday evening, police claimed that she has been found at one her kin's house. According to sources, on Monday a few policemen went to Kolkata Municipal Corporation's night shelter in Sinthee area, where five month pregnant Bibi was living.

It has been alleged that after she went to the police station, the accused police officials framed her as a thief. Despite Bibi denying the allegation repeatedly, the accused cops reportedly forced her to admit to her 'crime'. They even forced Bibi to state Raj Kumar as the receiver of the stolen articles.

On Monday night, after she came back to the shelter, Bibi claimed that police had beaten her up badly. Bibi also claimed that she saw police kicking Raj Kumar, following which he died.

The brother of Raj Kumar, identified as Rakesh Shaw, lodged a complaint against three police officials including the sergeant of Sinthee police station.

Later, on the basis of the complaint, a case has been initiated against the accused police officers on charges of public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property, wrongful confinement to extort confession, or compel restoration of property and common intention.

Though the case has been initiated at the Sinthee police station against the accused cops, Raj Kumar's family members do not have faith in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the homicide section of Kolkata Police has taken up the investigation of the case. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the accused police personnel.