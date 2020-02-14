Sinthee PS death: Cops look to file case against family members

Kolkata: In connection with the death of Raj Kumar Shaw (53) inside Sinthee police station, police have appealed before the court to initiate a case against his family members, who have allegedly been threatening the prime witness of the case Asura Bibi.



According to sources, after the death of Shaw Bibi had claimed that she saw the policemen beating him. Following that, police initiated a case against the accused police personnel and an inquiry has since been ordered.

Meanwhile on Tuesday night, Bibi reportedly went missing. On Wednesday night, police claimed that she was found at one of her relatives' house.

Amidst all this, a twist occurred when Bibi alleged that she has been threatened by Shaw's family members, mainly his son. It has been alleged that Bibi was told that if she did not talk in their favour, she would face dire consequences.

Following that, a general diary was lodged at Sinthee police station based on Bibi's claim. Later, police appealed before the Sealdah Court to start a case against those accused of threatening Bibi. However, police are waiting for the court's order in this regard.

Meanwhile, Bibi has been kept under stringent police vigil and police personnel have been deputed in front of the night shelter where she lives.

On Thursday, Bibi's statement was recorded by a magistrate in Sinthee police station. Police have also summoned a few family members of Shaw and recorded their statements.