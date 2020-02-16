Sinthee PS death: Cops initiate case against son of deceased

Kolkata: Police have initiated a case against the son of Raj Kumar Shaw who had died inside Sinthee police station. The FIR was initiated on Saturday, after the appeal for the same was granted by Sealdah Court on Friday.



According to sources, in the FIR it has been alleged that Raj Kumar's son Bijay had threatened to kill the prime witness of the case, identified as Asura Bibi.

She reportedly lodged a general diary in this regard after Bibi was found in one of her relatives' house a few days ago. However, Bijay has not been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, the family members of Bibi have alleged that police are not allowing them to meet her. On Sunday, her sister and brother reportedly went to the night shelter in Sinthee area where Bibi stays.

It has been alleged that the police personnel deputed there to protect Bibi restricted them from entering the night shelter.

Later, police personnel took them to Bibi but did not allow them to talk with her.

Meanwhile, the accused police personnel are being interrogated one by one at Lalbazar. A sub-inspector, who is one of the accused persons in the case, was called at Lalbazar on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Bibi's statement was recorded by a magistrate of Sealdah Court at the Sinthee police station.

Raj Kumar died after he was allegedly beaten up by police on February 10 inside Sinthee police station, while he was being interrogated in connection with a theft case. Following that, Bibi had claimed that she saw the policemen beating Raj Kumar.