Singur murder: Kin of key accused held

kolkata: Police have arrested the brother of the prime accused in the Singur murder case on Friday morning after several hours of interrogation.



On Thursday, four members of a family were hacked to death at Nandabazar in Singur of Hooghly over property related dispute.

The deceased people identified as Dinesh Patel, Anushka Patel, their son Vabik Patel and Dines's father Pavji Patel were at home on Thursday morning.

Suddenly Dinesh's cousin Yogesh Dhawan entered the house with a sharp weapon. Local people heard Patel family members screaming and rushed to the house.

Before they could reach the house, Yogesh managed to flee. Patel family's neighbours found four of them lying in a pool of blood and informed police. They were rushed to Singur Rural Hospital where Dinesh and Anushka were declared brought dead. Vabik and Pavji were shifted to SSKM hospital where they died later.

When police reached the rented house of Yogesh found it locked. On Friday, CID team and forensic teams visited the murder spot and collected evidences.

Sources informed that Jadav Dhawan, who is the brother of Yogesh, had been arrested as several ambiguities were found on his statement.