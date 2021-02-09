Singur agro-industrial park: State gives land to 5 companies

Kolkata: The state government has approved the allotment of land to five companies who had applied for setting up their project at the proposed agro-industrial park site at Singur in Hooghly district.



"The agro-industrial park is being developed on 10.27 acre land in Singur that belongs to the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC). Among the companies that have applied for setting up of their units, five have already been allotted land," state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said after the Cabinet meeting at the state Assembly. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced setting up of the agro-industrial park on December 24 last year. The state government is eyeing an investment of at least Rs 200 crore with generation of around 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities at the agro-industrial park at Singur's Mallickpur mouza that is situated adjacent to National Highway 2.

According to sources, the entrepreneurs have approached with proposals of setting up poultry feed, fertiliser, pesticide and food processing industries at the park and the need for land for each unit, varies from 5 cottah to 1 acre. WBSIDC is developing the agro-industrial park for setting up of the MSME units and it would take around six to eight months to complete the basic infrastructure.