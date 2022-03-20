Single-window system in every Gram Panchayat for Ranibandh

Kolkata: In a significant stride to eliminate ghost beneficiaries at the very beginning, the block administration of Ranibandh, Bankura has begun a single-window system in every Gram Panchayat (GP) for collection of requisite documents in connection with the issuance of death certificates. The block administration at Ranibandh is likely to be the first in the state to introduce this single-window system.



The move has been initiated by Raunak Agarwal, Assistant Magistrate & Collector, Bankura while functioning as the BDO of the area.

The nearest kith and kin of the deceased are given form 7 at the single-window office at the GP level for deletion of the voter card. It is certified by the concerned BLO and then kept in a separate file by the respective supervisor. The process of deletion is done in continuous updation or SRER (Summary Revision of Electoral Roll). The application for surrender of any form of social security pension/allowance (Lakshmir Bhandar/ Widow Pension/Joy Bangla/ Manabik etc) is asked and verified from the deceased's passbook so that the benefits get stopped with immediate effect. A copy of the Aadhaar Card of the deceased is taken and the surrender of the ration card is also done through proper procedure.

"The nearest kith and kin of the deceased had to go to different offices at the block level for the surrender process, which involved a lot of hassle. Even after issuance of death certificates, other benefits which the dead beneficiary used to receive from the state government would accrue for a period of at least six months. Hence, a lot of money from the state government would remain stuck in the frozen bank account of the dead beneficiary.

"This single-window system not only ensures quick delivery of the death certificate but also saves unnecessary expenditure on part of the state government with umpteen social security schemes being extended by the government," a senior official in the BDO office said.

There are eight GPs in Ranibandh with a population of approximately 1.2 lakh.

This is being planned to be replicated in all the blocks of Bankura.