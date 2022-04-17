Single emergency support helpline 112 launched

Kolkata: Bengal government has launched an emergency response support system by which one can get help from the police, fire and emergency department and also from the hospitals by calling one integrated number. The number is 112.



Bengal government had been in the process of introducing an intergrated system for sometimes.

The state police have recently officially announced the launch of this integrated number.

People will no longer require separate number for police and fire department.

Health related services can be available by calling at this number. The emergency services can be available from any place in the state.

West Bengal police Tweeted the introduction of the integrated number. It was also told that in case of cyber crime related issues, one has to call at 1930 to register a complaint.

The Centre has recently introduced this new cyber crime related number. Earlier, people had to dial 155260 for registering cyber related crimes. One will get the service by calling the previous number as the number has been linked with the earlier one.

In case of police, 100 which was so far operational will continue to remain so despite the new number being launched.

The Director General of Police also published an audio message in this regard. He said that all the old and new numbers will be linked so that people do not face any difficulties.