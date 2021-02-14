Single death reported due to Covid -19

Kolkata: West Bengal on Saturday registered only one COVID-19 death, the lowest since last April, taking the tally of coronavirus fatalities to 10,230, bulletin of the state health department said.

The lone casualty due to comorbidity, where COVID-19 was incidental, came from Jalpaiguri.

The number of COVID-19 deaths showed rising trend since April last year reaching a maximum single-day fatalities to above 65 at one point of time.

The fatalities due to the disease, however, saw a dip since the onset of this year to below 10.

The tally of total coronavirus cases went up to 5,72,405 Saturday after 185 new cases of the contagion were reported from different districts of the state, the health bulletin added.

In the last 24 hours, there were 257 recoveries improving the discharge rate to 97.49 per cent.

Till Saturday, 5,58,015 people have recovered in West Bengal.