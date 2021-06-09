Single-day spike drops to 5,427; fatalities dip below 100

KOLKATA: Covid infection in Bengal in a single-day dropped to 5,427 on Tuesday from what remained at 5,887 on Monday. Number of fatalities also dropped below 100 after almost over a month.



The strict restrictions imposed by the state government have successfully brought down the daily infection. Daily infection had crossed 20,000 in early May but the figure started going down after the restrictions were imposed. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 14,37,446 on Tuesday. The number of active cases dropped at 19,925 on Tuesday from 26,886 on Monday.

Around 12,290 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday. The total tally of releases reached 14,01,061 so far till date. Covid recovery rate jumped up to 97.47 from what remained at 96.98 on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.07. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 21.49. Bengal has so far conducted 1,29,79,963 Covid sample tests so far with around 60,176 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities has gone up to 16,460.The number of new fatalities in a single day dropped to 98. Kolkata has registered 21 Covid deaths on Tuesday while North 24-parganas has seen 27 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 9 deaths, Howrah 3, Hooghly 5, West Burdwan 4, East Midnapore 2, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 1, Birbhum 4, Nadia 6, Murshidabad 3, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 5, Jalpaiguri 3, Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 528 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 1,109. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,666 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,173 people so far. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 90,504. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,395 and 785 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 89,153 and 76,165 respectively. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 3,01,972 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,06,910. South 24-Parganas has registered 341 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 30 in the state as per Monday's health department data. One new mucormycosis case has been reported from a private hospital on Thursday. One death among confirmed cases was reported on Thursday. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 5, as per the data given by the health department. Around 5 new suspected cases had been reported on Thursday and the total suspected cases have reached 59 in the state so far.