Single-day spike drops to 10,137; 131 dead in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 10,137 from 11,284 which were registered on Sunday. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 13,76,377.



The total number of fatalities has gone up to 15,541 on Monday with the new deaths dropping at 131 from what remained at 142 on Sunday. Around 17,856 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Monday. The total tally of releases reached 12,73,788 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Monday stood at 92.55 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.07. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 29.29.

One 7-year-old child died at a private children's hospital in the city taking the total recorded deaths of children in the hospital to two. Earlier a 9-month old baby died. Hospital said that both have died of multi system inflammatory syndrome due to Covid. In another development, Dr Debiprasad Dasgupta, a retired professor of the department of Pathology of Bankura Sammilani Medical College succumbed to Covid on Monday.

Meanwhile, the State Health department has already administered vaccinations on 2,95,303 people across the state on Monday. Bengal has so far carried out 1,47,08,177 lakh vaccination marks till Monday. On Sunday, around 1,34,850 people were vaccinated in the state. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday. State government has already conducted vaccinations on 10,07,461 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

Kolkata has registered 28 Covid deaths on Monday while North 24-parganas has seen 33 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 10 deaths on Monday, Howrah 5, Hooghly 7, West Burdwan 5, East Midnapore 7, West Midnapore 2, Purulia 1, Birbhum 2, Nadia 9, Murshidabad 2, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 9, Darjeeling 4. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 1,324 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 2,376. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,456 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,919 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, no new mucormycosis case has been reported on Monday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 24 in the state. No further death was reported on Monday.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 86,478. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,345 and 749 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 85,043 and 72,600 respectively. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,95,446 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,94,106. South 24-Parganas has registered 870 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

There are around 3,384 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 23,737 on Monday. Around 232 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened.