Single-day new Covid cases surge to 2,783; positivity rate stands at 6.41%

kolkata: The number of new Covid infected cases has gone up to 2,783 on Thursday from 2,390 on Wednesday. Total infected tally has therefore reached 6,02,807.



Around 5,76,328 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 957 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Thursday dropped at 95.61.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.41. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 26.25 on Thursday.

The state has so far carried out 93,96694 Covid sample tests out of which 33,499 were performed in the past 24 hours. Seven people died in the state in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll in the state has reached 10,370. Kolkata has registered 3 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, Purulia, Malda have seen one death each.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,140. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,543 people so far.

Around 716 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 595 fresh cases.

The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,38,263 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,29,671. South 24-Parganas has registered 167 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 38,852.

Hooghly has witnessed 157 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 30,899.

Howrah has so far registered a total 38,189 Covid cases so far out of which 221 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

There are around 1,357 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 5,604 on Thursday. T

he Health department has so far addressed 15,97,576 general queries till date out of which around 939 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,89,466 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till April 7 out of which 249 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

The State Health department on Thursday conducted 2,042 sessions and around 2.4 lakh people were vaccinated across the state.

Bengal has so far carried out 73.5 lakh vaccination marks till Thursday.

According to the Health department's figure, around 1,90,743 people took the first dose on Thursday.

Among the total 73.5 lakh people vaccinated so far, there were health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens.

No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Thursday. On Wednesday, around 1,90,224 people received vaccination across the State. The state government has issued a notification stating that there would be 50 percent attendance in all state government offices. Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, said from a poll campaign that the Centre is trying to impose lockdown. But we have not agreed to it as people cannot come out of their houses.