Single-day infections stand at 19,847; 159 dead in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infected stood at 19,847 on Friday. The total infected tally reached 12,29,805 on Friday. At least 159 people died in Bengal in the past 24 hours. About 14,054 people have so far died of Covid in the state.



A 66-year-old gynecologist Dr SM Bhattacharya died of Covid at a private hospital in the city. Around 10,83,570 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 19,017 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Friday stood at 88.11 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 10.43. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 37.66 on Friday.

A 99-year-old woman, a Covid patient was released from the MJNM College and Hospital in Cooch Behar after she recovered from the disease. She has defeated Covid after putting up a brave fight for around 22 days. Mira Bhattacharjee, wife of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, is expected to be released from the private hospital on Sunday. She was admitted to the hospital with Covid. Former Chief Minister Bhattacharjee, who also tested positive, chose to undergo treatment at home. Both are stated to be stable now.

The state Health department on Friday conducted vaccinations on 68,728 people across the state. Bengal has so far carried out 1,30,03,652 lakh vaccination marks till Friday. On Thursday, around 63,449 people were vaccinated in the state. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Friday. State government has decided to include bank employees into the priority group of super-spreaders.

Kolkata has registered 33 deaths on Friday while North 24-Parganas has registered 47 deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 8 deaths on Friday, Howrah 4, Hooghly 8, West Budwan 12, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 2, Bankura 6, Purulia 1, Birbhum 3, Nadia 9, Murshidabad 5, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 4, Jalpaiguri 6, Darjeeling 7, Coochbehar 1, Alipurduar 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,560 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,240. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,104 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,497 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,72,397 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,62,988. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,296 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 75,741. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,259 and 684 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 74,786 and 64,167 respectively.

The West Bengal Doctors Forum has written to the Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay urging him to take action against the black-marketing of essential medicines and other important items like N95 masks, pulse oxymeters etc.

There are around 2,711 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals with around 1,298 functional ventilators.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 21,696 on Friday. Around 228 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 187 are run by the state government. There are 114 testing labs functional in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission.