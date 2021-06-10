Single-day infections drop to 5,384 on Wed

kolkata: Covid infection in Bengal in a single day dropped to 5,384 on Wednesday from what remained at 5,427 on Tuesday. Number of fatalities also dropped to 95 from 98 on Tuesday.



The total number of infected patients in the state reached 14,42,830 on Wednesday. The number of active cases dropped at 14,702 on Wednesday from 19,925 on Tuesday. Around 10,512 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday. The total tally of releases reached 14,11,573 so far till date.

Covid recovery rate stood at 97.83 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.06. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 20.24. Bengal has so far conducted 1,30,44,596 Covid sample tests so far with around 64,633 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

The total number of fatalities has gone up to 16,555. Kolkata has registered 17 Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24-parganas has seen 20 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state has so far vaccinated 1,69,35,507 people out of which around 2,15,645 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Wednesday. The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 17,01,976 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.