Single-day infections drop; 10,959 cases reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection slightly dropped in Bengal on Thursday with 10,959 fresh Covid cases being reported while on Wednesday the state had registered 11,447 new Covid cases.



The total number of infected cases reached 19,39,920 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 17,74,881 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

The positivity rate also dropped to 16.27 percent on Thursday from what stood at 16.98 percent on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities on Thursday dropped to 37 on Thursday from what was registered at 38 on Wednesday.

The occupancy of Covid beds also dropped to 5.40 percent on Thursday from 5.98 percent on Wednesday.

The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 percent. State registered the discharge rate at 91.49 percent on Thursday.

Kolkata has seen the highest daily Covid infection among all other districts on Thursday with 1,759 fresh cases being reported followed by North 24-Parganas with 1,747 new cases.

South 24-Parganas comes at third with 750 cases on Thursday. Kolkata has registered 9 fatalities on Thursday while North 24-Parganas saw 14, followed by West Burdwan 4, Hooghly and East Burdwan 2 each.

South 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Purulia, Nadia, Malda and Darjeeling have seen 1 death each.

The total number of infected cases in Kolkata so far reached 4,36,728. Out of this, around 3,89,584 people have already been discharged from hospitals.

Around 5,453 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date.

The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,92,393 out of which around 3,60,730 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered.

Howrah has seen 518 new infections on Thursday, Hooghly 469, West Burdwan 399, Birbhum 777, Nadia 530.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Thursday administered 43,849 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens.

As many as 54,859 doses have been administered on youths in the age group 15-18 on Thursday.

Bengal has cumulatively administered over 11.66 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunization drive began out of which around 3,97,788 doses were administered on Thursday.

Around 4,75,29,705 people in the state have received double doses so far while around 6,86,88,687 people have got their first jab so far.

Around 67,376 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 2,25,51,208 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 40:60 on Thursday.