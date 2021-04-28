Single-day infection jumps to 16,403; 73 die of Covid

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has gone up to 16,403 on Tuesday from what remained at 15,992 on Monday. This is the highest single day spike ever since the pandemic broke out last year. As many as 73 people died across the state in the past 24 hours which is also the highest.



The total tally of Covid infected cases has reached 7,76,345 on Tuesday out of which 6,64,648 patients have been released from hospitals after they were cured. Around 10,664 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The number of active Covid patients on Tuesday has touched 1,00,615.

The Covid recovery rate on Tuesday dropped at 85.61 percent from 86.06 per cent on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 7.56. The occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 42.94 percent. The state has so far carried out 1,02,70,645 Covid sample tests out of which 55,287 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll in the state has reached 11,082 on Tuesday.

Out of total deaths, Kolkata in past 24 hours registered 24 deaths, highest so far and North 24-Parganas has registered 13, South 24-Parganas 6, Howrah 8, Hooghly 4, West Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Birbhum 2, Purulia 2, Malda 4, Jalpaiguri 4, South Dinajpur 2, Darjeeling 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,708 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 3,451. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,363. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,706 people so far.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,79,811 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,66,078.

South 24-Parganas has registered 919 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 49,418.

South 24-Parganas district administration has decided to set up around seven oxygen plants in different hospitals, sources said. It was learnt that some of these plants would be constructed at the hospitals situated at Baruipur, Canning, Diamond Harbour etc.

There are plans to convert the industrial oxygen produced in Budge Budge to clinical oxygen.

It was learnt that all the proposed plants would be made functional within one-and-a-half months.

The total number of dedicated Covid hospitals has gone up to 140 out of which 105 are government hospitals. There are around 12,352 earmarked Covid beds, 1,838 ICU/HDU beds and 1,283 ventilators.