Single-day infection in state drops to 199

Kolkata: Single-day infection dropped to 199 on Thursday compared to the figure of 202 which was registered on Wednesday.



The total tally of infected patients in the state has so far reached 5,74,500. The recovery rate remained at 97.63 percent on Thursday too which was the highest so far on Wednesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested dropped to 6.76. As many as 5,60,887 patients have recovered and therefore been released from different hospitals. Around 219 were discharged in the past 24 hours. Bengal has so far carried out 85,03,417 Covid sample testing till Thursday out of which 20,396 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Four people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,260. Kolkata and North Dinajpur each have reported one death in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen one death.

Around 3,098 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,506 people so far. Kolkata has seen 78 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,208 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,002 out of which 53 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 9 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,178. Hooghly has witnessed 3 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,623. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,793 Covid cases so far out of which 9 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,426 cases so far out of which 3 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 4 and 9 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has addressed 15,66,697 general queries till date out of which around 746 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,80,381 people have received tele-medicine consultations in the state till February 24 out of which 245 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,89,312 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 290 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.