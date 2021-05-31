Single-day infection drops to 11,284; about 142 deaths reported

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday registered 11,284 fresh Covid cases taking the total number of infected patients in the state to 13,66,240.



The total number of fatalities has gone up to 15,410 on Sunday with 142 new cases registered in the past 24 hours. Around 18,642 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Sunday. The total tally of releases reached 12,55,932 so far till date. Covid recovery rate on Sunday stood at 91.93 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 11.04. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 30.30.

Meanwhile, the State Health department has already administered vaccinations on 1,34,639 people across the state on Sunday. Bengal has so far carried out 1,44,05,909 lakh vaccination marks till Sunday.

On Saturday, around 2.5 lakh people were vaccinated in the state. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Sunday.

State government has already conducted vaccinations on 9,11,748 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

Kolkata has registered 33 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24-parganas has seen 49 deaths in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has reported 8 deaths on Sunday, Howrah 14, Hooghly 8, West Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Purulia 1, Birbhum 3, Nadia 5, Murshidabad 3, Malda 1, South Dinajpur 3, North Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 6, Darjeeling 7. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 1,830 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 2,482. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,428 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,886 people so far.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 85,608. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,340 and 742 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 84,251 and 84,251 respectively.

The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,94,122 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,91,730. South 24-Parganas has registered 890 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

There are around 3,384 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 23,737 on Saturday. Around 232 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 191 are run by the state government.

There are 115 testing labs functional in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission.

According to the health department's figure, 1 new mucormycosis case was reported on Sunday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far reached 24 in the state. No further death was reported on Sunday.

Among the 4 new suspected cases of Mucormycosis, two have been reported from SSKM Hospital while one case was reported from NBMCH and Rampurhat GMCH.

Out of these 4 cases, two are from Kolkata and one each from Birbhum and North Dinajpur.

The number of cumulative suspected cases has therefore reached 33 on Sunday.

According to the Health department figure, 3 people have so far died of Mucormycosis in the state.

Two people died of the disease on May 29. The data also shows that around 7 people have died among the suspected patients. The health department is however yet to confirm if they have died of Mucormycosis.

Health department has already set up a special committee which will ascertain the deaths among the suspected patients.

The state government has already dedicated the SSKM hospital as a nodal hospital for Mucormycosis in the city. Two more hospitals have also been dedicated for the treatment — one in North Bengal and another in South Bengal. Rising number of Mucormycosis cases has become a concern for the health officials.

This comes at a time when the fresh Covid cases are on the decline.